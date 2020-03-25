Shutting down shop! As the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues to make a devastating impact worldwide, some beauty and fashion brands are temporarily closing manufacturing facilities to keep workers safe.

What this means for you is that these brands are either not accepting online orders at this time, or they might not receive purchases in a timely fashion. Thankfully, many companies have been updating their return policies to ease shoppers’ stress and confusion.

As COVID-19 picked up speed earlier in the month, brands were quick to close brick-and-mortar shops in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. Many states like New York and California have enacted policies to temporarily close non-essential businesses — a.k.a. all of your favorite retail stores.

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty are among the beauty brands closing manufacturing facilities due to California health orders issued by governor Gavin Newsom. Both brands issued statements to followers stating that even though their websites remain open, “they cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time.”

On a worldwide scale, luxury watch label Patek Philippe is shutting down production sites in Switzerland until the end of the month, according to a report from WWD. Depending on the state of the virus at that time, the Swiss company may consider extending the shutdown.

And there are also brands that have suspended website operations, as well. At this time, shoppers are unable to browse offerings from the couch on e-commerce platforms like Marshalls, TJ Maxx and Patagonia.

Keep scrolling to find out which fashion and beauty brands have hit “pause” on manufacturing for the foreseeable future.