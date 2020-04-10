Kim Kardashian Gives Us a WFH Beauty Tutorial

DIY queen! Kim Kardashian has been forgoing her typical glam style and delivered the perfect work-from-home makeup tutorial we could all use to appear naturally flawless during those Zoom meetings.

On Thursday, April 9, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video showing Us how to do WFH makeup while using some of her favorite KKW Beauty products. “Hey guys, I am super bored right now so I’m in my guest bathroom and I’m going to do a little makeup tutorial,” she said at the start of the clip.

She starts with a Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation, which she says she favors when she’s feeling a little more pale than usual. “I’ve always liked a cream-base foundation more than a liquid,” she explained. Then she blends it in using a MAC kabuki brush. “The key to a good base is always your moisturizers and serums. And having good serums that don’t pill. That’s like the worst.”

After sealing that with just a light layer of powder, she uses the KKW Beauty Liquid Concealer. While she’s blending in this step — which she says she doesn’t like to spend a lot of time doing — her oldest daughter North adorably interrupts her when it’s time for PE class.

“I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone,” the beauty mogul jokingly admitted.

When she’s able to get back to her video, she applies the KKW Beauty Baking Powder with a damp sponge before contouring with the Crème Contour & Highlight Set. However, she doubles up on the contour, adding the Powder Contour & Highlight Palette overtop to set and enhance the cream formula.

She then adds a bit of pink blush from the Classic Blush Palette before applying a combination of the darker shades from the Powder Contour & Highlight Palette to her eyelids. “Since it is contour, you can kind of blend it back into your nose.” She also uses these hues to shade her bottom lash line using a tiny Charlotte Tilbury brush.

Next, she applies her brand’s mini mascara while sharing a fun personal anecdote about her dad, Robert Kardashian. “I don’t know if I said this before, but my dad used to always walk by me because I lived at his house and my bathroom door would be open while I was putting my makeup on. And he would always say ‘I bet you can’t close your mouth while you put your mascara on. But for some reason with this mini I can.”

To top things off she uses her go-to lip combo: Nude 1.5 Lip Liner and ‘90s Icon Matte Lipstick. Then she finishes up by brightening under her eyes and set everything with her Brightening Powder.

“Quarantine glam just to go to the kitchen to get harassed by my kids on how to do their homework,” she concluded the video with. “I at least feel good about myself that I haven’t stayed in my pajamas all day and that I actually got up and got dressed and put on some normal clothes and some makeup. It really does make you feel good about yourself every once in a while.”

