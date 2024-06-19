Nicholas Galitzine Unveils Blonde Hair Makeover at Milan Fashion Week

Nicholas Galitzine debuted a new summer hairstyle in the front row of Fendi’s spring/summer 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week.

At the Saturday, June 15, show the 29-year-old actor showed off his freshly-dyed blonde hair, which he teamed with a denim jacket, a patterned necktie and blue pants. He made the makeover Instagram official on Monday, June 17, sharing a photo of himself posing on a street corner in front of a billboard featuring his Fendi campaign for fall 2024/2025. Galitzine — a global menswear ambassador for the brand — wore the same outfit he rocked at the runway presentation. He completed the look with small black shades.

Galitzine is no stranger to changing up his style. Having experimented in the past with longer locks, a clean buzz cut, and even frosted tips (everybody makes mistakes) the actor has tried out different looks as he takes on new roles.

Galitzine last embraced a lighter look in July 2023 as Prince Henry in the Prime Video rom-com Red, White, And Royal Blue. Based on Casey McQuiston‘s bestselling novel of the same title, the film follows the enemies-to-lovers story of Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) and Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Since his stint as a royal, Galitzine had temporarily returned to brunette for his role starring alongside Anne Hathaway as Hayes Campbell in The Idea of You. The film, which released in March 2024, highlights a darker, edgier side of Galitzine as the young lead singer of hot new boy band.

When meeting Hathaway ahead of filming, Galitzine still has the remains of his regal Prince Henry blonde. The actress, 41, mistook his outgrown roots for frosted tips, telling Access Hollywood she couldn’t help but laugh at her first impressions of Galitzine thinking “what are we going to do about that hair?”

Galitzine’s Cinderella costar Camila Cabello commented on his new look via Instagram, joking “b*tch stole my look.” Cabello underwent a bold blonde transformation in February 2024. The musician, 26, claimed her new look helped her rediscover her “unhinged sparkle.”