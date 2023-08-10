Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are about to become your new favorite enemies-to-lovers pair.

Zakhar Perez, 31, and Galitzine, 28, star as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry of Wales, respectively, in the new rom-com Red, White and Royal Blue, which premieres on Prime Video on Friday, August 11. Based on the 2019 best-selling book by Casey McQuiston, the film follows Alex, the son of the President of the United States, as his feelings toward the prince of England turn from resentment to eventual love.

Director Matthew Lopez recalled first noticing the duo’s chemistry during a Zoom audition, and it only increased upon meeting in person. “I came back about 10 minutes later and they were the best of friends already,” Lopez, 46, shared in a June interview with GQ. “It was like they had known each other all their lives.”

Scroll below to learn more about Zakhar Perez and Galitzine:

Red, White and Royal Blue debuts on Prime Video Friday, August 11.

1. Where Are Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine From?

Much like his onscreen counterpart, Prince Henry, Galitzine was born and raised in London. Zakhar Perez, however, was born in Chicago and grew up in Indiana, unlike his character Alex, who lived in Texas before moving into the White House.

2. What Projects Have Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Been In?

Netflix fans will recognize the actors from a handful of the streamer’s original movies. Galitzine portrayed Luke in 2022’s Purple Hearts and Zakhar Perez played Marco in The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3.

Prior to RWRB, Zakhar Perez also appeared on the HBO Max series Minx and in the film 1Up. Galitzine, meanwhile, starred as Prince Robert alongside Camila Cabello in the 2021 Prime Video musical Cinderella. The British actor will appear in the upcoming queer comedy Bottoms later this month.

3. When Were Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Cast in ‘RWRB?’

The pair were announced as RWRB‘s leading men in June 2022. “What an unbelievable honor to bring Alex Claremont-Diaz to the big screen 🇬🇧🇺🇸,” Zakhar Perez wrote alongside a screenshot of the casting announcement via Instagram at the time. “We won’t let you down.”

Galitzine celebrated his role with an Instagram post of his own, writing, “So pleased to be able to bring Henry to life in @casey.mcquiston’s ‘Red White & Royal Blue,’ led by the wonderful @matthewmichaellopez.”

4. Are Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Friends IRL?

The two bonded during filming and even developed the same witty banter with each other that Alex and Henry possess in the book and film. “Why have you uploaded the same photos twice?” Galitzine commented on one of Zakhar Perez’s February Instagram posts featuring the same two pics of them multiple times.

They teased each other once again in a joint interview with GQ in June. “I don’t like Nick. But I respect him,” Zakhar Perez quipped, to which Galitzine responded, “Mine’s the other way! I don’t respect your game, but I do like you very much.”

Building a strong friendship lent itself to filming RWRB’s more intimate scenes. “There’s so much choreography to sex … ual scenes,” Zakhar Perez told GQ. Galitzine added: “It’s a crazy thing to be intimate in that way with your friend. And we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real.”

5. Did Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Read ‘RWRB’ Before Filming?

To prepare to play FSOTUS Alex, Zakhar Perez read the entirety of McQuiston’s novel. Galitzine did not. “Ultimately, the script is the Bible,” he explained to GQ.

Galitzine, however, did discover one prominent change from the book to the movie: Alex and Henry’s height difference. “Alex is supposed to be shorter in the book, and then this little s—t comes in at six foot two!” Galitzine joked to the outlet.