Dearest gentle reader, everybody is wearing Skims.

Kim Kardashian tapped Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan to star in her lifestyle brand’s latest campaign which debuted on Monday, June 17. In the ad, Coughlan, 37, rocked the brand’s Soft Lounge dress while posing against renaissance-esque artwork, reminiscent of her role as Penelope Featherington (and Lady Whistledown) in the hit Netflix series.

In one snap, Coughlan modeled a gray frock featuring long sleeves, a fitted silhouette and a scoop neck. The actress rested against a light pink background featuring floral paintings.

Coughlan elevated the look with dangly crystal earrings, highlighted cheeks and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in romantic waves.

In another shot, Coughlan surrounded herself with an assortment of flowers while gazing into the distance. She wore a pale pink dress complete with spaghetti straps. Coughlan donned long lashes, glossy lips and pink cheeks.

Coughlan also posed in a lime green version of the dress in a short clip. “Everybody’s wearing Skims,” she said in the video.

Celebrity friends and fans praised the actress’ campaign in the comments section.

“😮😮😮😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bridgerton costar Simone Ashley wrote, as celebrity photographer Kyle Galvin added, “Wowwww!! Like a renaissance painting.” More fans gushed that Coughlan looked like a “goddess” in the photoshoot.

Similar to her dreamy campaign, Bridgerton takes place in the Regency Era in England. The series follows eight siblings as they attempt to find love.

This season, Penelope packed on the PDA with longtime love interest and now-husband, Colin Bridgerton, who is played by Luke Newton. Last month, Coughlan opened up about their steamy scenes while chatting with The Los Angeles Times, sharing she was nervous to film her first-ever sex scene, which required her to wear a strapless long.

“I went to the bathroom and looked in the full-length mirror,” she said, recalling trying on the garment. “I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ I hid it down the bottom of the laundry basket. I was like, ‘How am I going to do this?’”

After adjusting to the piece, Coughlan felt more comfortable filming the intimate scenes. “By the end of the day, we were both lying under a blanket, not clothed, just chillin.’ We were like, ‘This is why nudists do it.’”