Nicola Coughlan’s Style Evolution Through the Years: From ‘Derry Girl’ to Leading Lady of the Ton

Nicola Coughlan. Getty Images (3)

Penelope Featherington comes into her own in Bridgerton season 3, much like actress Nicola Coughlan’s own style transformation.

“I think I used to be quite intimidated by [the industry], it sort of robbed me of confidence,” Coughlan told Vogue in May 2022, referring to her past struggles with body insecurity. “I thought, I really enjoy this, so why am I not bringing it into my real life?”

She continued, “If I feel good, then everything else is irrelevant. Other people don’t have to like the looks — that’s totally fine.”

The Irish actress, who works with stylist Aimee Croysdill, loves picking out unique pieces with a dash of whimsy.

Penelope steps into the Bridgerton spotlight for season 3, which hits Netflix in May 2024, and to celebrate Coughlan has been slaying the red carpet premieres in custom frocks.

Keep scrolling for Coughlan’s style evolution through the years:

