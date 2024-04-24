Nicola Coughlan is not here for trolls who criticize her style.

Coughlan, 37, clapped back at a hater who questioned why she wore a bra as a top via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 23. In the mirror selfie, Coughlan took a screenshot of the social media user’s comment, which read: “Why is she in her bra??” Coughlan posed in the same plunging bandeau and responded, “Cos it looked good.”

Coughlan’s bra top came from a recent photoshoot she did with her Bridgerton costar Luke Newton. In the images, she rocked a silky crop top featuring a low cut neckline and spaghetti straps from Ganni. The actress paired it with a matching black maxi skirt and a shiny blazer finished with gold buttons. She accessorized with statement gold earrings.

Newton, 31, for his part, half-tucked a gray button-up shirt into a pair of black baggy pants. He completed his look with white sneakers. For their photoshoot, the duo — who play love interests in Bridgerton’s new season and have become close friends in real life — posed in lawn chairs and on a balcony.

The actors have previously posed together at a number of red carpet events, including the Bridgerton season 3 premiere in Australia earlier this month. Coughlan dazzled in a custom Richard Quinn dress featuring an off-the-shoulder bodice and an A-line skirt finished with a sparkly beaded design.

Her makeup consisted of long lashes, red lips, rosy cheeks and a sharp contour. She wore her bronde tresses down and straightened.

On the red carpet, she held hands with Newton, who rocked a sheer tank top, a tan coat and pleated off-white pants. He elevated the look with patent leather dress shoes and a chain necklace.

In February, the pair wrapped their arms around each other at the Bridgerton season 3 screening in London. Coughlan popped in a Stella McCartney blazer dress as Newton looked sharp in a dark flowy outfit.