Every Time ‘Bridgerton’ Stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Hit the Red Carpet Together

By
Costars Nicola Coughlin and Luke Newton Cutest Joint Red Carpet Appearances
4
James Gourley/Getty Images

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have no shortage of fabulous red carpet moments together.

The duo — who became close friends while playing love interests in the Netflix show — showed off their style at the Bridgerton season 3 premiere in Australia on Sunday, April 21. Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington, looked chic in a custom Richard Quinn gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and beaded pattern. She elevated her look with strappy heels and diamond earrings.

Coughlan held hands with Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, on the red carpet, who wore a tan coat, a sheer tank top and wide-leg trousers.

The pair again commanded attention at the season 3 screening of Bridgerton in London in February 2024. For the event, Coughlan beamed in a cherry red blazer dress and fluffy heels from Stella McCartney as Newton looked cool in a silky brown shirt and flowy pants.

Keep scrolling to see Coughlan and Newton’s best red carpet moments together:

