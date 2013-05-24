True: Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning and regal in an ivory lace Valentino Haute Couture gown at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Nebraska on Thursday, May 24. False: Kidman's dress was the same Valentino frock that another A-list actress, Anne Hathaway, originally planned to wear to the 2013 Academy Awards before an infamous, and rather emotional, dress switch-up.

Despite much speculation to the contrary, a spokesperson for Valentino tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kidman's Cannes look is, in fact, not the same dress that Hathaway discarded last minute. Although similar, Hathaway's original Valentino dress (below) had distinctive differences from the one chosen by Kidman.

As exclusively revealed by Us Weekly, Hathaway decided at the 11th hour to wear a Prada gown instead for what was ultimately her Oscar-winning night. The reason? Hathaway's Les Miserables costar Amanda Seyfried planned to wear an Alexander McQueen frock that was remarkably similar. Discovering Seyfried's choice the day before the big night, Hathaway "started throwing a fit!" a source told Us at the time.

Hathaway even acknowledged the switch-up at the time in a public statement. "It came to my attention late Saturday night that there would be a dress worn to the Oscars that is remarkably similar to the Valentino I had intended to wear, and so I decided it was best for all involved to change my plans," the actress, 30, said. "I deeply regret any disappointment caused."

