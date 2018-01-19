If there’s a woman we can always count on when it comes to the red carpet, it’s Nicole Kidman. The actress knows how to rock a gown. So when we saw her latest look we were floored. Kidman stepped out for the 2018 Artios Awards wearing a show-stopping Erdem gown on Thursday, January 18 in L.A.

Kidman’s look was breathtaking. The Erdem gown was made of sheer green lace (possibly the best shade of green that you’ll ever see) and had long pin-tucked sleeves with ruffled wrists as well as a button-up bodice with a faux-pussybow neckline.

And the skirt? Swoon. Ruffles cascade from the rib cage downward into an asymmetrical hemline that hits at the knee in the front and trails down lower in the back. See? It’s magical. And with a look this good, all she had to do was keep her makeup natural and demurely pin her hair to the side. Kidman always knows how to keep a look balanced so she hits chic squarely on the head.

Can this moment be topped? Who’s to say. Kidman is known for her stunning red carpet moments — take her incredible backless moment at the 2018 Golden Globes. It’s safe to say, the Big Little Lies actress knows how to make a red carpet moment. After all, who could forget her iconic yellow Dior by Galliano dress that she wore to the 1997 Oscars? It was a red carpet moment for the ages. That’s why we here at Stylish cannot wait to see what she wears to the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 21.

