Nicole Scherzinger: What’s in My Bag?

Sometimes being a star comes with less-than-glamorous consequences. Due to years of hair flipping with extensions onstage, “I have a lot of neck problems,” says Nicole Scherzinger. So “I have a neck pillow [with me].”

The Masked Singer judge, 40 — who opened her bag for Us in 2015 — reveals her latest essentials again.

Coco-Nuts for Beauty

“I love coconut oil. I grew up [in Hawaii] with my aunt making it. You can put it on your lips, in your coffee and on your skin for a little pop of glow.”

The Write Way

“I carry a notebook with me because I always have song, lyric and title ideas, and I also have a very bad memory.”

Mane Attraction

“Jen Atkin created this hair fork [with Chloe + Isabel], and it’s magic. I don’t know how it stays in your head so well.”

Ace Up Her Sleeve

“I’m reading a book that my dear friend Serena Williams told me to read. It’s called Who Moved My Cheese?, by Spencer Johnson. Serena always has great picks.”

Sweet Tooth

“I love any truffle. The Lindt balls be living in my mouth. The milk chocolate is so good.”

Best Foot Forward

“Because of my dancing, my feet are always [cut], and then I scar. I have Band-Aids and Neosporin.”

What else is inside Scherzinger’s Dior bag? A Chanel red-quilted card holder; Elie Saab sunglasses; a Hawaiian bracelet; a Caudalie Beauty Elixir; a Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage concealer; a bottle of Chosen by Nicole Scherzinger; a MAC Patentpolish Lip Pencil; a Marc Jacobs mascara; an Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrows pencil in medium-brown; a Pat McGrath eyeliner in black; Bliss’ Eye Got This eye masks; a license; credit cards; cash; receipts; white rose rosary beads; a doTerra On Guard hand sanitizer; a doTerra peppermint oil; a doTerra On Guard; RX Bars in chocolate sea salt; Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate bar and coconut almond butter.

The season finale of The Masked Singer airs on FOX Wednesday, February 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

