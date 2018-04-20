She had the boots with the fur … and more! Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sat down with Us Weekly to look back at some of her crazier fashion moments from the past. Watch our exclusive video – “Fashion Police: When Bad Clothes Happen To Good People” with Snooki above to relive some of her iconic style moments. And just like you might expect with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, she didn’t hold back about her fashion regrets.

In one photo, Snooki appears to be going to the gym in a tank that reads “Get Naked” and a pink bandana. “What are you doing? Even if you were going to the gym, why are you wearing a bandanna?” she yelled at her younger self. “That’s disgusting.”

“So, this is Italy. This is me trying to have a good time drunk,” she recalled as she looks back at her outfit: a lime green shirt reading “I’m Bad,” denim cuffed short shorts and black boots covered in fur. “This is me, 22, living life, no priorities. I do not have the boots, no. I don’t want the boots. I’m a good time without the boots.”

The reality star wasn’t always showing too much skin, though. “This was me trying to be classy,” she says of a red knee-length satin dress with black ruffles. “And then I actually took a picture with it and I saw it, and I’m like, ‘I hate myself.’ I was like, ‘Girl, you’re not cute. Bye-bye.’”

To hear the star riff on more fashion don’ts from her past, watch the video above!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

