Nicollette Sheridan: What’s in My Bag?

That’s one fancy doggy bag. Nicollette Sheridan’s Jimmy Choo is “filled with stuff” for her golden retriever, Oliver. “He goes everywhere with me,” says the Dynasty alum.

The actress and skincare mogul, 55, lets Us take a peek inside Oliver’s bag.

Fresh Mouth

“We both like to attend to our breath. Oliver has doggy mouthwash that’s all natural. I have Coral Nano Silver toothpaste and mouthwash.”

Pure Intentions

“If I don’t know where the water source is or I run out of our Acqua Panna, which I’m usually carrying, I run my GOpure water purifier pod through the water and make sure it’s fresh.”

Picture-Perfect

“I like the natural look, but I carry a Lancôme Dual Finish in case the paparazzi decide to photograph me eating spaghetti Bolognese. Might as well have a little powder on!”

Saving Face

“When I’m feeling dry, especially if it’s cold and I have heaters going, I’ll take a moment and apply some of my face cream from [my skincare line] Biolumière Organics.”

Shady Lady

“I always have a pair of my gold-and-black Ray-Ban sunglasses. They’re like shoes — they make an outfit!”

What else is inside Sheridan’s bag? Jimmy Choo slides; an iPhone X with a picture of her with her dog on the case; a Cartier ring; a Biolumière Organics eye serum; a Rosebud Salve; an Annick Goutal Eau d’Hadrien fragrance; Nietzsche Wept by Irvin D Yalom; Smack Pet food; Bark+ pet waste bags; Wet Ones; Newt’s Chews lamb puff treats; a collar; almonds in a plastic bag; cashews in a plastic bag; a chocolate chip Clif bar; an AMEX; a waggles.com card; a white hair scrunchie; a pom-pom key chain; a Montblanc pen; a brown leather journal and Oscillococcinum.

