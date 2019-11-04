



On Sunday, November 3, over 50,000 runners crossed the finish line at the 2019 New York City Marathon. If you were an observer — or even a brave participant — you may have noticed that many of them sported neon-colored Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% Sneakers with the brand’s famous “just do it” checkmark on the sides. As buzzy as they may be, they’re currently under fire for potentially giving runners an unfair advantage.

27 Celebs Who Have Run Marathons — See Their Finish Times

The reason that the $250 sneakers seem to be the shoe of choice for everyone from amateurs from professionals is that they’re designed to help you run faster. According to a report published by the Journal of Sports Medicine, the fancy kicks have the capability of helping athletes shed serious time off of their personal records. Pros like Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan, Eliud Kipchoge — and many more — have worn them in their attempts to take home trophies.

These Cool Celebrity Workout Looks Are the Ultimate Fitspo

The lightweight sneaker utilizes “Nike ZoomX foam and an innovative carbon fiber plate” to, quite literally, offer some more spring to your step. “The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% clears your path to record-breaking speed with a lighter design and faster feel than before.” writes the brand on its website. “With more cushioning underfoot and reduced weight up top, the result is unprecedented energy return and comfort.”

According to the International Association of Athletics Federations, “Shoes must not be constructed so as to give athletes any unfair assistance or advantage” and that “any type of shoe used must be reasonably available to all.”

In a statement to The Times, the IAAF said, “Recent advances in technology mean that the concept of ‘assistance’ to athletes… has been the subject of much debate in the athletics world. The IAAF has established a working group to consider the issues.” In the meantime, you can still sport the high-tech kicks in the organization’s races.

Celebrities Love These Classic Slip-On Sneakers and So Do Thousands of Reviewers

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% Sneakers come in neon pink and neon green to help you stand out on race day. And if you want to own ’em for the hell of it, keep in mind that they also double as a conversation starter.