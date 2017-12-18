It’s all in the family! The Kardashian-Jenner clan just found the newest beauty maven in the family: North West. The 4-year-old made her makeup artist debut on her mom’s Instagram Story this past weekend while she was experimenting with beauty goodies courtesy of Colourpop and Maybelline.

Momma Kim documented the adorable moment as North gave a friend a colorful beauty makeover which she named the “butterfly look.” In a particularly heart-warming moment, North even proclaimed “it’ll be so magical at the end,” as she added more blush onto her model’s face. The oldest Kardashian-West child’s artistic talents should come as no surprise — not only does she come from a family of beauty entrepreneurs (KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, duh), she’s also inherited some artsy chops from her paternal side of the family: her dad, Kanye West isn’t just a rapper-producer, he’s also a fashion designer and he went to art school (before dropping out).

In the series of snapshots, Kim also documents North’s impressive makeup collection including a traincase with her name on it, shimmering Colourpop eyeshadows, metallic lipsticks, and highlighters galore, as well as some adorable pink makeup brushes. Oh and who couldn’t notice her stash of My Little Pony goodies from the Colourpop capsule collection this year?

At the end of the story, Kim proudly writes that her firstborn wants to be a makeup artist when she grows up. Now, if this social media spree is any indication, there are bright and dare we say beautiful things in North West’s future.

