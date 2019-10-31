



North West is not-so-quietly becoming a fashion influencer and makeup enthusiast, but her mom, Kim Kardashian, revealed that her six-year-old daughter has discovered a brand-new obsession: skincare.

In an interview with Allure about KKW Beauty’s launch at Ulta Beauty as of October 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that her oldest child has learned how fun skincare can be and she’s forever changed. “She’s found it really fun to do a face mask,” her mom shared. “I’ll get her sheet masks and if she’s having a sleepover, I’ll do a mask with the girls. They think it’s so funny for some reason. I don’t know why. They just think they’re so fascinating.”

Sadly, the Skims shapewear founder didn’t share the exact face masks she’s been lending to her daughter and her friends. Considering the star’s been known to use luxe ones like the 111skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Mask ($250) and La Mer Hydrating Facial ($250), we can only imagine what sort of luxurious products she treats the young one to.

West’s dad, Kanye West, has been vocal about being against his daughter wearing makeup, so perhaps face masks will satisfy his daughter’s curiosity for beauty — at least for a little while. On Thursday, October 24, Kardashian told E News, “North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager.” Yikes!

She continued, “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lipgloss.”

Just wait until she sees her mom’s entire skincare routine.