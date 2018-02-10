It’s day 2 of NYFW and the star power in the front row was even better than day 1! Justin Theroux looked every bit the Hollywood hunk, attending the Adam Selman show. Justin looked amazing in a biker jacket and a cool white printed tee and boots. Justin was hanging backstage with Selman before the show began, he arrived with two male friends who all looked like sexy rock and rollers.

Bella Hadid finally made her fashion week debut on the Jason Wu runway sporting minimal makeup and a navy blue suit that was covered in crystals, paired with neon blue and white lace-up heels. Sitting front row was Kate Upton, who arrived laughing with a female friend. Kate had a sky-high slit in her green skirt and was opening it for photographers to show off her amazing legs. Kate chatted with Zosia Mamet and a pregnant Coco Rocha as they posed for photographers sitting alongside Olivia Palermo. Whoopi Goldberg sat across from the ladies and was snapping pictures of all the different colors of the tie up heels that hit the runway.

It was a family affair for Julianne Moore, 57, who brought her 15-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich to the Bottega Veneta runway show at the American Stock Exchange. Juliane and her daughter looked gorgeous and like twins as they caught up with stunner Priyanka Chopra. Juliane introduced her daughter to Priyanka before Juliane and Priyanka took some photos together before taking their seats. Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, owned the runway opening the show wearing a yellow silk pajama outfit. Gigi Hadid slayed the runway wearing all black lace. Selma Hyack was seated front row snapping a video of Gigi as she came down the runway. Instead of a traditional finale the models all lounged on a set designed as a swanky apartment.

Fashion week is perfect place to debut a new hairdo and Solange did just that at the Stuart Weizmann show. Arriving with two female friends, Solange posed for photographers on the runway, fluffing up her amazing platinum Afro before posing for pictures.

Blonde hair transformation

Tory Burch’s presentation was inspired by Lee Radziwill, the socialite sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Julianne Moore made it just in time for the show having changed her outfit revealing bold color blocked pants. Sienna Miller looked radiant and like the boho icon that she is in a grow duster jacket. Sienna and Julianne were laughing before the show as Sienna showed pictures on her phone to Julianne. The celebs sat amid rows of pink carnations in imitation grass, in a full garden of a runway. The clothes features caftan silhouettes, with patterned silk scarves and booties.

Kate Spade closed out the day with a very Chic front row featuring Isla Fisher, Jamie Chung, Lucy Hale and Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer. Dyer told Us at the event “I love Kate’s style, she always has a really great balance of Chic, but still girly and fun.” Jamie Chung echoed her thoughts to Us before the show started “I’m looking forward to seeing some bright colors that will make me smile today!” Lucy Hale was deep in conversation with Isla and when the music started ran back over to her seat to catch the show.

