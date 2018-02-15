The final day of Fashion Week did not disappoint! On the finale of the F-W 2018 runway season in NYC we saw giant hats, fairytale shows, Broadway melodies and Blake Lively looking like a goddess.

The final day kicked off with the Michael Kors show at Lincoln Center where guests were given a Playbill-inspired program for the show that set the tone for the Broadway-esque runway. Blake Lively arrived serving her best Carmen SanDiego impression wearing a bright red patent leathern Michael Kors coat with white Christian Louboutin pumps adorned with big red hearts. She ran right over to her friend Emily Blunt who opted for a blue and green color palette, mixing prints with a striped tee, floral midi skirt and color-blocked sandals. Emily and Blake grabbed hands, hugged and jumped up and down a little bit — they were clearly very excited to see each other. Zendaya arrived with her stylist Law Roach wearing a red track suit, dressed up with pointed-toe pumps and a mackintosh trench coat with caped sleeves. Zendaya told Us at the show “I love Michael and it looks so beautiful in here I can’t wait to see the show!”

Zendaya said a quick hello to Emily and Blake, but then spent the remainder of the time before the show checking her phone and talking to her stylist. Blake and Emily were in their own world, gabbing and catching up and when they would explode in laughter Zendaya looked surprised and then would go back to looking at her phone.

Michael’s show was a “Love Letter to New York” and the music showed just that, showcasing a melody of songs from My Fair Lady, West Side Story, Sex and the City and Swan Lake . Also on the playlist: Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl”, ”The Hamilton Mixtape,” and ended with, Julie Andrews singing “My Favorite Things.” The audience went wild for the closing song, singing along.

Michael’s looks showed a wide array of styles from sporty to red flannel, loud yellow and black check, leopard print and plaid. Of course, no runway would be complete without Bella Hadid, who walked in a black and white minidress that was covered in iconic faces. Michael also used curve models in the lineup, sending out both Ashley Graham and Sabina Karlsson.

And the unofficial closer of Fashion Week, every year is Marc Jacobs, taking one of the final time slots of the week. The show served up a front row featuring musical divas, Cardi B, Debbie Harry and Lil Kim, who is a fixture at all of Marc’s shows. Cardi B and Lil Kim posed for photographers, blowing kisses, sticking out their tongues and looking over their shoulders. A policeman entered the front door and approached Cardi — turns out she had dropped her driver’s license on the street outside and he returned it to her.

As guests walked into the show, they were forced to walk by a group of PETA animal rights activists who were chanting “Animals are not ours to wear,” and handing out cards that said, “Marc Jacobs kills because you buy.” Celebs and fashion insiders went past protestors and sat in metal folding chairs all lined in one single row down the long wooden floor of the Park Avenue Armory for a very stripped-down setting. The show featured some very wild looks like puff-ball skirts, wide-brimmed black hats, huge-shouldered power suits with giant shoulders, oversized jackets in bold colors and bright red, pink and turquoise fur stoles. To match the wild looks the Marc Jacobs beauty team opted out of wigs and gave the models blunt, geometric haircuts, and colored the hair in luminous shades of green, red, purple or blue, to match perfectly with their outfits. Brave models!

That’s it for Fall-Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week. Thanks for following along with Us!

