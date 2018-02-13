Day 4 of Fashion Week was the chicest day yet! The Glamour early in the morning with the Ralph Lauren show which is always dripping with elegance. Celebs Hilary Swank (dressed in head to toe grey), Katie Holmes (in a bright silver bubble coat), Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (looking stunning in a black leather dominatrix-inspired look) were all seated next to each other in the front row. Hilary Swank and Katie Holmes hugged each other when Katie walked in sharing some conversation before taking their seats and chatting before Katie headed over to the end of the runway and checked her phone before the show started. You wouldn’t know it from the scene since all the celebs were bundled up in jackets to brave the rainy NYC weather, but the collection was inspired by Ralph Lauren’s home in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and many of the models walked the runway barefoot. Bella Hadid one again strutted down the catwalk, looking gorgeous in a denim cocktail dress with feathered fringe. After the show guests were treated to champagne and light bites backstage.

The sophistication continued at the Oscar De La Renta show, which featured breathtaking ball gowns in hues of pink, red, nude and black with the models wearing statement glitter eyeshadow. The models all looked like they were red carpet ready, so don’t be surprised to see some of these designs on actresses at the Oscars!

As for the action in the rows Dakota Fanning was seated next to Nicky Hilton and tapped her shoulder and pointed to one red all tulle hombre gown and they both smiled and nodded. Also in the front row: Singer Marren Morris and some actual royalty in Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, who was seen trading numbers with Nicky Hilton before the start of the show

Anna Sui, known for being one of the most fun and playful runways during Fashion Week delivered just that and featured all of this season’s “It Girl” models. Kaia Gerber looked like the spitting image of her mother when she appeared first sporting orange tights and lace up boots with an insanely intricate matching printed dress and jacket. Kaia’s walk was much more flirty and upbeat than previous runways, as Anna Sui always tells her girls to add some pep to their steps. Bella and Gigi Hadid both walked the runway twice — their first outfits were dramatic, bold red and maroon prints which made them look like strong, witchy women with dramatic eyeshadow. The girls’ father Mohamed Hadid was in the front row, seated next to a very sophisticated looking Jamie Chung. Gigi took off her coat and gave the audience a fun spin at the end of the runway. Gigi and Bella’s second looks were much softer in long, caftan like shimmering dresses and glittery shoes. Gigi lead the pack during the finale serving major face and smiling when she passed her dad Mohamed Hadid, who was standing and applauding in the front row like a proud Papa!

After an outfit change, Katie Holmes was back on the Fashion Week scene for Caroline Herrera, as the designer debuted her final collection as creative director. Katie Holmes was rocking a fun, messy updo with her shorter hair and wore a simple black dress featuring a white floral design and three-quarter-length sleeves with sleek classic pointy black pumps for the occasion. Supermodel Karlie Kloss was laughing with friend Diana Agron. Diana was sporting a purple polka-dot frock with matching ankle-strap pumps, while Karlie paired a lavender top with a hot-pink skirt and pointy-toed buckle mules in the same hue. The two blonde bombshells caught up and took selfies together before the start of the show. The other side of the room was clearly the socialites-turned-designers section where Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton sat on either side of 19-year-old actress Emily Robinson. New mom Nicky looked gorgeous in a plunging blue frock while Olivia wore a dramatic and gorgeous fur coat thrown over she shoulders. A strong end to an oh-so-stylish day!

