If you thought hair bows were just for little girls on the playground, Olivia Culpo is here to prove you wrong! The former Miss Universe attended the I Feel Pretty premiere in L.A. earlier this week rocking the prettiest wavy half-up style that she secured with a chic satin hair bow. Celeb hair guru Justine Marjan was behind the gorgeous look, and she shared a step-by-step guide to recreating the ‘do on her Instagram feed.

Cuplo, who was stunning (as always) from head-to-toe at the premiere, wore a semi-sheer gown from the Ester Abner spring 2018 collection that she paired with Gianvito Rossi heels and Djula Jewelry. The voluminous black gown had an oversized bow detail at the neckline, and it would appear as though Marjan used that as inspiration for the romantic hairstyle.

Calling the look “Ethereal Texture” in her Instagram Story, Marjan explained that she first prepped the model’s damp shoulder-length tresses with Rene Furterer mousse and Virtue’s split end serum before blowdrying with her go-to ghd dryer (Marjan is an ambassador for the brand).

From there, it was all about creating texture. She first parted the hair down the center and sprayed a coating of Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray (Marjan is a global stylist for the hair care line) to help set the “tiny bends” she was about to create with the new ghd Gold Styler. For a more lived-in look, Marjan raked The Ouai Dry Texture Foam through the hair and pulled back pieces from both sides into a half ponytail that she secured with bobby pins.

For the pièce de résistance, the stylist added the adorable Jennifer Behr Silk Satin Bow Barrette for an extra-girlie addition to the classic style. Makeup artist Liz Castellanos, meanwhile, gave Culpo’s skin a filter-like finish, bold brows, winged liner and bubblegum pink lip that complemented the ethereal hair and dress to perfection. Castellanos teased on her Instagram feed that she may be providing how-to steps for the pretty-in-pink look soon, and you can bet we’ll be keeping a close eye out for it!

