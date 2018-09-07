Olivia Culpo is a human treasure trove of beauty advice. Whether she’s telling Us about her go-to summer ‘do or her fragrance secrets, it’s always a clever tidbit. And whatever her secret sauce is, it’s working — the girl’s got glow.

Stylish caught up with the former Miss Universe at the Vital Proteins pop-up in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood and got the scoop on why she started adding collagen into her wellness routine, her secret for glowing skin — and even the self-tanner she loves for keeping her summer bronze into the fall. Read on!

Stylish: Tell Us why you like to add collagen to your routine and how you use it?

Olivia Culpo: I first discovered Vital Proteins because I was juicing and I realized that you could add flavorless protein (collagen) that you can add to your drinks and juices. It really works and I had never been able to find a protein that I could put in a green juice because normally supplements like that have flavors! But with this, it has protein, it has collagen, which most protein supplements don’t have, so it’s good for your joints, hair, skin, nails — the works. And, of course, if I’m not juicing the Collagen Creamer is great to add to coffee because it has MCT oil, which helps feed the brain. It keeps me humming along through the day!

Stylish: You have gorgeous glowing skin. Are there any foods that you like to eat or supplements you take to make sure that your skin always looks on point?

OC: Oh totally. Green tea! If you drink green tea for a full day, I promise you’ll notice you’re actually glowing. There’s so much vitamin C in it and it’s great for helping you to detox.

Stylish: Matcha or classic green tea?

OC: Plain green tea from a bag. Matcha can be tricky because you need to add a milk of some sort. [I drink] just straight up green tea.

Stylish: And what about your beauty routine? What are you changing for fall to keep that glow going?

OC: For me it’s all about the oils. I really increase the amount of moisturizer I apply in colder months because my skin gets so dry and I like to add an overnight mask to sleep in to make sure that my skin stays hydrated.

Stylish: Do you DIY your masks? Or you more of a sheet mask girl? What’s your preferred mask format?

OC: I’m more of a sheet mask girl. Joanna Vargas makes great sheet masks and Dr. Barbara Sturm makes a great face mask. Oh, and SK-II sheet masks — they’re so great. As far as DIY, I’ve tried avocado masks. Those work to brighten the skin really well because they have vitamin E — so good for lightening pigmentation. And the oil is just good for moisture.

Stylish: What’s your beauty look for fall? What are you excited to swap into?

OC: It’s always fun to go into the more vampy, darker and deeper lips when the seasons change. But it is hard to say goodbye to the summer tan.

Stylish: Do you have a self-tanner that you use to prolong your bronze?

OC: I really like Clarins Glow Drops which you can add to your moisturizer for your day-to-day and then I love Vita Liberata self-tanner. Hands down my favorite.

