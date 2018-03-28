Right off the heels of her rumored breakup with beau Danny Amendola (and a seriously fun girls’ trip with her sisters to Las Vegas) Olivia Culpo is getting vulnerable on Instagram — about fashion, no less.

The model and former Miss Univers e took to her profile and dropped a glam picture of herself rocking a fierce strapless jumpsuit , diva shades and killer stiletto pumps, but it was her caption that really caught our attention. Culpo explained that ever since she was a child, she has always thought of fashion as an expression of self — she’s grown up using clothing as a way to show the world how she was feeling without actually saying anything. “Fashion like any art, gives our emotions and inner mood a voice, a language and form so that it can be understood and shared,” she wrote.

But that’s not all — her motional caption also included mention of her new capsule collection with Revolve : GRL PWER.

Culpo finished the announcement by saying, “I am still learning the importance of self love on a daily basis and I think we can all struggle with understanding our self worth. This past year I have been inspired by the strength, courage, and inner beauty of so many women who showcased their deep passion to be heard and respected. This passion encourages me to constantly work toward finding my own power, both as a woman and as a human being. When that power is shared and recognized within us all, it gets even stronger. Now that is GRL PWR!” Cheers to that!

Given the timing of her rumored breakup, we can’t help but wonder, will this fashion plate evolve her look with her new clothes that tap into all of that positive feminine energy? To paraphrase Carrie Bradshaw, “my relationship is at a standstill, so I’m evolving my look,” is always great, but so is evolving your look for you!

