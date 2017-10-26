Not all “wet” hair is created equal. The style has been championed by Kardashians galore (often worn with their waist-length locks), and now we know exactly how ladies rocking shorter lengths can get in on the action. It’s all thanks to hairstylist Justine Marjan, who shared her secrets to getting the style she recently gave short-haired star Olivia Culpo on Instagram on Wednesday, October 25.

Here’s what you should know up front: the first comes down to whether your hair has texture not. Marjan explained that she doesn’t always use hot tools when creating wet looks, but if someone’s hair is naturally straight and she will use heat tools on dry hair to add soft waves before she adds the texturizing product to add to the faux-water factor.

To start, Marjan took the ghd classic curling iron to create tiny spirals in alternating directions on small pieces of Culpo’s hair. The, she flipped Culpo’s strands to the side and applied Fatboy Hair Tough Guy Water Wax to the roots for hold.

Next step: run a ton of Oribe Gold Lust Oil through the ends of the hair, and follow with Bumble & bumble Cityswept Spray for oodles of texture. And the final touch? TRESemme Tres Two Hair Spray for lots of hold.

We’re constantly learning tricks from Marjan — just last month she shared an Instagram session with Culpo where we snagged some killer tips for applying red lipstick, such as applying lip liner to the whole mouth, and use the dabbing technique to apply it. Clearly, Marjan and Culpo make a next-level glam duo and we can’t wait to see what we learn from them next.

