Stylish

Olivia Rodrigo Is Fabulous in Fringe — Get the Look

By
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles on November 16, 2023.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo had some fun with fringe at the GQ Men of the Year Party.

The Vampire singer wore Valentino pumps and a Tom Ford SS24 fringe mini dress at the event, which took place on Thursday, November 16, in Los Angeles. She also let two wisps of hair hang down to her collarbone, coordinating perfectly with her swingy fringe frock.

Fringe is fun, it’s fierce and it’s fabulous. So why not grab a similar party dress for your own nights out? We have an affordable alternative for you — available on Amazon!

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles on November 16, 2023. JC Olivera/WireImage
Get the Kifoven Layered Fringe Square-Neck Mini Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Rodrigo’s, this black mini dress features overlapping layers of fringe from the neckline to the hem. A twirl-worthy dress if we’ve ever seen one! It also adds on spaghetti straps, which we personally always appreciate. It comes in a handful of other great shades too!

You could channel Rodrigo by pairing this Kifoven dress with pumps, or warm it up a little for winter with tights and tall leather boots. It would be fabulous for New Year’s Eve party too — especially paired with sparkly jewelry! Want to see some other fringe options we found on our search? Shop below!

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles on November 16, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ
Shop more fringe dresses we love:

Verdusa Layered Fringe Cold Shoulder Mini Dress

Verdusa Women's Layered Fringe Cold Shoulder Sleeveless Mini Cami Bodycon Dress Black M
Verdusa
$41.00
Zaful Irregular Hem Tassel Dress

ZAFUL Women Spaghetti Strap Sexy V Neck Fringe Tassels Irregular Hem Slit Bodycon Prom Party Cocktail Formal Dress Black M
ZAFUL
$27.00
Opoipin One-Shoulder Fringe Dress

OPOIPIN Women's Sexy One Shoulder Tiered Layer Fringe Sleeveless Party Club Bodycon Mini Dress Black Medium
OPOIPIN
$44.00
Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

