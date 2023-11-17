Olivia Rodrigo Is Fabulous in Fringe — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Olivia Rodrigo had some fun with fringe at the GQ Men of the Year Party.

The Vampire singer wore Valentino pumps and a Tom Ford SS24 fringe mini dress at the event, which took place on Thursday, November 16, in Los Angeles. She also let two wisps of hair hang down to her collarbone, coordinating perfectly with her swingy fringe frock.

Fringe is fun, it’s fierce and it’s fabulous. So why not grab a similar party dress for your own nights out? We have an affordable alternative for you — available on Amazon!

Get the Kifoven Layered Fringe Square-Neck Mini Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Rodrigo’s, this black mini dress features overlapping layers of fringe from the neckline to the hem. A twirl-worthy dress if we’ve ever seen one! It also adds on spaghetti straps, which we personally always appreciate. It comes in a handful of other great shades too!

You could channel Rodrigo by pairing this Kifoven dress with pumps, or warm it up a little for winter with tights and tall leather boots. It would be fabulous for New Year’s Eve party too — especially paired with sparkly jewelry! Want to see some other fringe options we found on our search? Shop below!

Shop more fringe dresses we love:

