Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Get Olivia Rodrigo’s Red Leather Jacket Look for Under $50 on Prime

By
Olivia Rodrigo leaving The Highlight Room in New York City on April 10, 2024.
Olivia Rodrigo leaving The Highlight Room in New York City on April 10, 2024.MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo is putting a red-hot spin on classic leather jackets.

The “Obsessed” singer was photographed leaving her wrap party at The Highlight Room in NYC during the early hours of Wednesday, April 10. She wore a sheer black mini dress, distressed boots and an unzipped red leather moto jacket.

Rodrigo’s look was giving modern-day Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibes — an aesthetic many shoppers will want to recreate. Let Us help by linking you to a red jacket like hers on Amazon!

Olivia Rodrigo leaving The Highlight Room in New York City on April 10, 2024.
Olivia Rodrigo leaving The Highlight Room in New York City on April 10, 2024. MEGA
See it!

Get the Geschallino Faux-Leather Motorcycle Jacket (originally $50) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

This jacket is made of PU leather, which helps keep the price low but also boasts the bonus of shielding your skin from spring showers and wind. Like Rodrigo’s, it has a zip closure, also adding in two zip pockets at the sides. It even comes in a couple of other red variations, plus black and brown versions!

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

This faux-leather jacket has excellent reviews, and shoppers love how eye-catching it is. One said the shade “definitely makes a statement,” while another reported, “I get many compliments when I go out.”

Geschallino Faux-Leather Motorcycle Jacket
You save: 20%

Geschallino Faux-Leather Motorcycle Jacket

$40$50
See it!

Eyeing this style for yourself but think you might want to see a few different options? No problem. You can check out seven other styles that stood out to Us on our search below!

Shop more red moto jackets we love:

Allegra K Short Faux-Suede Moto Jacket
You save: 12%

Allegra K Short Faux-Suede Moto Jacket

$46$52
See it!
Levi’s Faux-Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
You save: 6%

Levi’s Faux-Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

$76$80
See it!
Abyovrt Faux-Leather Blazer

Abyovrt Faux-Leather Blazer

$41
See it!

Not your style? Explore more leather and faux-leather outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

Olivia Rodrigo Bio

Olivia Rodrigo

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!