Olivia Rodrigo’s Makeup Inspo Is Billie Eilish: ‘She’s Glowing and Perfect’

Billie Eilish’s hair and makeup game is strong, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Olivia Rodrigo considers the star her ultimate beauty icon.

The 18-year-old “Deja Vu” singer shared this extremely relatable tidbit of information in her Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, which was released on Thursday, April 29.

“I just like to keep it really natural and glowy, like Billie Eilish’s makeup,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star explained while applying the First Aid Beauty Tinted Moisturizer. “She always just looks like she’s glowing and perfect.”

To achieve her Eilish-inspired glam, Rodrigo turned to a handful of Glossier products, including their cult-favorites like Boy Brow, Pro Tip and Stretch Concealer.

The singer, who is launching a new album, Sour, on May 21, also spilled the tea on the brand’s latest product: Ultralip. The lippie, which has yet to be released to the public, is a hybrid combination of a lip tint, balm and gloss.

“The next thing I’m going to do is lips and I’m going to use this Glossier Ultralip,” Rodrigo said, holding up the pink tube. “It has hyaluronic acid in it, which is great because it keeps your lips moisturized which is very important to me.”

According to the “Deja Vu” singer, the hybrid product is also super “buildable” — giving everything from a sheer tint to high impact color. “I love the natural color of my lips. This just — sort of — accentuates that. It doesn’t try to cover it up or put a new color on top of it. It just emphasizes what you got,” she explained, noting that her go-to shade is a mauve tone called Ember.

Once her makeup was natural and glowy a la Eilish, Rodrigo broke down her hair routine.

Using the Living Proof Dry Shampoo, the singer lifted up her curtain bangs and gave a little spritz. Her pro tip? Spray from far away so you don’t have white residue peeking through.

“Dry shampoo is very important to me because I have the most oily hair,” the “Drivers License” singer told Vogue. “And now, sometimes I’ll have a mask and sunglasses on, so the only thing that you can see is my hair … So definitely gonna take really good care of my hair.”

While Rodrigo certainly knows her way around a makeup bag, the most important takeaway she gave fans was to have a little fun with their glam.

“At the root of your beauty routine should just be enjoyment and just doing it for your own self confidence. That’s definitely what I’ve learned to do, and it’s the best,” the actress noted.