Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) and Kaia Gerber each stepped out with super chic tresses this week courtesy of celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin that, at first glance, couldn’t be more different. But, as it turns out, the Ouai founder actually used the same product on both models’ manes — her brand’s new Hair & Body Shine Mist — and she’s breaking down exactly how-to recreate the wavy and sleek styles using the multi-tasking spray.

Launching just in time for Valentine’s Day ‘dos on Thursday, February 14, the $32 super fine mist is formulated for both hair and body and meant to give a supermodel-like glow thanks to light-reflecting diamond powder, shine-enhancing squalane and conditioning amaranth oil. Oh, and it has a sexy woody-rose scent.

To attend the Zadig + Voltaire NYFW show on Monday, February 11, Mrs. Justin Bieber rocked a fierce plaid pantsuit and hot pink turtleneck by the brand. While the blonde beauty tucked her tousled center-parted bends into her sweater (our favorite hack for faking a bob!) for much of the day, Atkin showed off the full scope of her cool-girl waves on Instagram.

After drying and curling her chest-grazing strands using the Dyson Airwrap Styler and 1.6-inch Barrel on medium heat and speed, the mane woman separated the twits gently using a rattail comb. She applied the Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam at the root for added volume and thickness and spritzed the Balmain Dry Shampoo throughout for “fluffy texture.”

Rather than go for a lived-in bedhead vibe, Atkin added polish to the undone waves with the Hair & Body Shine Mist. To avoid unwanted shine at the roots, she kept it to the mid-lengths and ends for a glossy and glam effect.

When it came time to update Gerber’s locks for Fashion Week, Atkin first “got all Edward Scissorhands” on the catwalk queen and gave her blunt lob cut, before styling it into the super sleek glass hair trend that has been going strong since last fall.

Since other-worldly shine is the basis of the style, the hairstylist prepped the model’s damp locks with the Ouai Leave In Conditioner. Rather than use a flat iron, she blew it out pin-straight with the Dyson Airwrap Styler and Firm Smoothing Brush and then sprayed the Hair & Body Shine Mist all over for a blingy radiance.

So whether you’re looking for beauty bends of super straight strands, one thing is certain: luxe, luminous locks are #goals.

