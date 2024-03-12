Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pamela Anderson just nailed the double denim look.

The bare-faced beauty was seen outside the Re/Done store in Los Angeles on Monday, May 11, where she announced her collaboration with the company: a new line of eco-conscious denim designs.

She went for the Canadian tuxedo look, rocking the Chambray Oversized Shirt from her collection ($350) and a pair of light-wash jeans with heeled sandals. Need a versatile shirt like hers for your wardrobe? We’re going to help you get this look for less!

Get the Luvamia Denim Chambray Shirt (originally $37) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

This affordable chambray shirt has a collared button-up design like Anderson’s, even nailing the button-closure flap pockets. Both pieces are made of 100% cotton too! We picked out the Stone Washed Blue shade for the closest match to the Baywatch star’s look, but this top comes in nine different shades of blue — plus other colors as well!

This is a quintessential top for a ‘90s-inspired wardrobe. Try it with baggy pants and chunky sneakers! It’s more than open to other vibes as well. You could wear it with a mini skirt and wedges or skinny jeans and ballet flats. Anything you’d like!

Of course, it’s always nice to have options when you’re shopping. That’s why we rounded up seven other similar shirts we spotted on our search below. Check them out and choose your fave!

Shop more chambray/denim shirts we love:

