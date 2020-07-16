Watch Paris Hilton Work Out With Louis Vuitton Bags

Paris Hilton is stepping up her TikTok game! The heiress took to the social media platform on Wednesday, July 15, with fashion-forward tips for getting your sweat on at home. Naturally, her workout routine includes Louis Vuitton bags.
For the video, titled, “8 Easy Exercises to Stay Hot While You’re Staying Home,” The Simple Life star demonstrated how she works out during quarantine. The exercises range from biking around her Beverly Hills mansion to running up and down the stairs.
Unsurprisingly, she dressed for the occasion. The New York native wore Paris Hilton merch, including the Loves It Cropped Tee ($27) and the matching Loves It Snapback Hat ($30). She matched those two pieces with velour track pants that are likely Juicy Couture, because, well, Paris.
The at-home workout video begins with Hilton’s unique take on alternating dumbbell curls. Instead of weights, she holds two Louis Vuitton Alma bags: the Gold Monogram Miroir GM ($4,500) and the unmissable fuchsia Vernis Alma GM (worth approximately $3,100).
“No dumbbells needed,” the socialite noted in the video while doing her dumbbell curls with the aforementioned Louis Vuitton bags. Casual!
In the accompanying caption, the Confessions of a Heiress author wrote, “Working Out at home with Paris 💕🏃🏼♀️✨ Should I do a stay-at-home workout series? 💁🏼♀️#HomeWorkout #Fitness #ThatsHot.”
Hilton’s supporters adored the video content, but some were more focused on her wardrobe and accessories. One of her 2.2 million followers commented, “I’m so happy you still have the iconic LV purse Paris.”
