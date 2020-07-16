Watch Paris Hilton Work Out With Louis Vuitton Bags

“No dumbbells needed,” the socialite noted in the video while doing her dumbbell curls with the aforementioned Louis Vuitton bags. Casual!

In the accompanying caption, the Confessions of a Heiress author wrote, “Working Out at home with Paris 💕🏃🏼‍♀️✨ Should I do a stay-at-home workout series? 💁🏼‍♀️#HomeWorkout #Fitness #ThatsHot.”

Hilton’s supporters adored the video content, but some were more focused on her wardrobe and accessories. One of her 2.2 million followers commented, “I’m so happy you still have the iconic LV purse Paris.”

Dutiful fans of the media personality might recall the gold bag’s big debut in 2006. On December 28, the model was photographed with Kim Kardashian while the pair vacationed in Sydney, Australia. Hilton donned a metallic silver version of the bag and Kim carried the gold.

Just two days later, on New Year’s Eve, it appeared as though the friends swapped Louis Vuitton bags. Hilton turned heads by accessorizing her outfit with the gold Louis and Kim changed up her look with the silver.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)