Paris Hilton Skincare has officially arrived, and the brand’s first product — Unicorn Mist — is exactly what you’d expect from the glitz- and glamour-loving multi-hyphenate heiress/TV star/musician.

With 23 fragrances under her belt, Hilton has quietly been building a beauty business for years now, and she started teasing the launch of Unicorn Mist in October 2017 with an Instagram account (@ParisHiltonUnicornMist) devoted to the product. She has been posting snaps of neon lights, cute unicorns and, well, herself doing fabulous things (like posing in ball gowns with puppies) ever since.

The site, which has been accepting pre-sale orders for months and started shipping it in late December, describes Unicorn Mist as a “magical blend” of pure rose extracts from the Arctic rose, Bulgarian rose and the French rose, along with soothing ingredients like aloe vera. Basically, the mist isn’t all that different than a traditional rose water mist — though it does come in unicorn-inspired packaging and smell like a floral-infused dream.

Unicorn Mist comes in a limited edition glass, iridescent rainbow bottle that is very much in keeping with the recently-engaged star’s glittery aesthetic. The logo includes a script “P” adorned with a crown.

Rose water is known for its skin-calming and brightening benefits, and this formula is said to be a replica of the one Hilton has been misting with personally for years. There are a variety of ways to use a rose water mist, and Hilton recommends spritzing this one as a toner before applying makeup to help with application. We also like to use it throughout the day as a hydrating refresh to set makeup, improve moisture and boost glow.

