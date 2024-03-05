Your account
Stylish

Channel Paris Jackson’s Fashion Week Style With This Tiger-Print Dress

By
Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show on March 4, 2024.
Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show on March 4, 2024.

Paris Jackson is putting the fierce in fashion.

The singer and actress, who’s in France for Paris Fashion Week, attended the Stella McCartney show on Monday, March 4. She wore the Tiger-Print Jersey Midi Dress by the designer, adding on strappy heels and a small brown clutch.

Jackson’s actual dress is sadly no longer available, but its $1,190 price tag may have been a deterrent anyway. That’s why we found a much, much more affordable lookalike for you to shop on Amazon!

Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show on March 4, 2024.
Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show on March 4, 2024.
See it!

Get the Ankomina Bodycon High-Neck Midi Dress for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Ankomina dress from Amazon costs 98% less than Jackson’s designer frock, but it’s going to deliver the same type of look. With its tiger print, long sleeves and high neckline, it’s a fantastic pick for emulating Jackson’s fashion week style.

This stretchy dress is fantastic for nights out, paired with heels and hoops. Add a leather jacket for warmth! We invite you to experiment with it though. Try it with a trucker jacket and platform sneakers for more of a daytime vibe!

Ankomina Bodycon High-Neck Midi Dress

Ankomina Bodycon High-Neck Midi Dress

$24
See it!

Hoping to do a little more browsing before placing your order? Let’s find the best dress for you. See seven other similar picks we spotted below!

Shop more tiger-print dresses we love:

LuFeng High-Neck Tigerskin Dress

LuFeng High-Neck Tigerskin Dress

$24
See it!
Yuyureal Tiger-Print Cowl Neck Dress

Yuyureal Tiger-Print Cowl Neck Dress

$21
See it!
Bydiva Tiger-Print Bodycon Mini Dress

Bydiva Tiger-Print Bodycon Mini Dress

$27
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Paris Jackson

