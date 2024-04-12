Who knew Patrick Dempsey was a beauty guru?

The 58-year-old actor showed off his cosmetics knowledge while promoting new lip gloss shades from wife Jillian Dempsey’s namesake beauty brand.

In a Wednesday, April 10, TikTok video posted by the official Jillian Dempsey Beauty account, Patrick broke down Plush Nude, Delux Mauve, Bubble Pink and Golden Pearl, which all retail for $26.

Patrick gushed that the Plush Nude is “special” because “it’s not too pink” and “it’s not too brown.”

“You’ll like it,” Patrick continued. “These are great because they’re very kissable, and you don’t get all this stuff on your lips.”

Next, he shared that the Delux Mauve is a “go-to classic” that “everybody’s going to want to have in their purse, their clutch and their pocket.”

“It’s great to have with you all day or into the evening,” Patrick said, adding the product is also perfect for that “walk of shame on your way home on the subway.”

The Bubble Pink offers a “blue undertone” and claims to make the teeth of the wearer look “a little bit whiter because of that tone,” Patrick told the camera.

Lastly, Patrick raved over Golden Pearl, which has a “small amount of mica in it so it doesn’t make your lips look too frosty.”

Patrick ended the clip by giving the camera a kiss. “Love you,” he said before the video faded to black.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jillian, 57, tapped Patrick to promote her line.

In December 2022, Patrick demonstrated how to apply his wife’s Mixturizer — a sheer, lightweight clear cream that aims to hydrate and nourish the skin with ingredients like vitamin C and E.

“Hey everybody! Today, I’m going to show you how to apply the Mixturizer by Jillian Dempsey,” Patrick said in the Instagram video. “As you can see, I’ve been using this one quite a bit. I’m up in the mountains and it’s really nice to keep your skin hydrated.”

He then lathered the product in his hands before spreading it across his face, adding, “It’s just nice and easy [to] put it on my hands and my face.”