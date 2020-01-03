New year, same Paulina Porizkova! The 54-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, January 2, to share a makeup-free selfie — and to get open and honest with her followers about self-love.

In the unfiltered, unedited and just plain real photo, Porizkova wore her hair up with a few loose strands hanging down to frame her face. She stared into the camera bare-faced for a totally unplanned and perfectly imperfect snapshot.

To accompany the photo, the former Sports Illustrated cover model wrote a lengthy caption detailing how important it is to embrace those moments that don’t always look and feel amazing.

She wrote, “So, this is what I really look like. Not a great photo, early in the morning, no makeup no filters, just the real true me. I’ll be turning 55 soon. At first glance, I think — ew. I look so old.”

The mom of two, whose estranged husband Ric Ocasek passed away recently, “Grief is certainly no beauty maker. My eyelids are starting to droop. The jowly bits next to my mouth don’t only make me look older but also somehow bitter. The gray in my hair is an easy fix, although, honestly, I’d love to just grow it out and stop coloring.”

But instead of dwelling on those thoughts, Porizkova is working to transform them into positive ones. In the next paragraph of the caption, she said, “Now, how can I help to make all this — what we consider flaws — to be seen differently, to be seen as confidence and beauty of a mature age rather than something that needs to be eliminated?”

“I used to think gray hair was aging, that it was a sign of giving in to being old, but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve totally changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident.”

She concluded the essay-like Insta caption with a shoutout to P!nk and the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer’s 2017 VMAs speech. One of the quotes from that speech, admired by Porizkova, was: “So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.”

The post was met with positive reactions from fans, many of which were from fans who agreed with her inspirational message. One follower commented, “Your honesty is inspirational. Getting old is part of life. I just turned 57 and feel what you’re feeling and it’s OK. We’re strong… We can do this!”

A troll commented, “Yeah, you look better with makeup, though.” Porizkova replied, “You’re probably right. And I bet you would too.”