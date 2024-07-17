Penn Badgley is back to filming season 5 of You in New York City.

The 37-year-old actor stepped out on Tuesday, July 16, in an all-blue ensemble featuring a button-down shirt, trousers and black lace-up boots.

Notably, his character Joe Goldberg’s iconic blue baseball hat, which has been featured on every season of You so far, also made an appearance.

By now, fans of the show know that every time Joe Goldberg puts on his baseball hat, trouble — usually in the form of stalking or murder — is right around the corner.

While we don’t yet have any concrete information on what to expect from season 5, Netflix did confirm that it will be the show’s last one.

In a March 2023 interview with IndieWire, Badgley revealed that after wrapping season 4, he felt that the show’s plot warranted a fifth and final season.

“It feels to me like we need to do another season,” he said. “I know the creators of the show always had this next season in mind as its last, should there be another one. And then it will probably be a spectacular resolution because it feels to me like something is in the works by the very end of this season.”

While the plotline of season 5 is still under wraps, we do know that Charlotte Ritchie (who plays Joe’s love interest, Kate Galvin-Lockwood) will be returning alongside Badgley.

In the season 5 trailer, which was released in June 2023 at the Netflix fan convention Tudum, Badgley delivered an ominous monologue.

“You’re considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York,” he said in the clip, staring directly into the camera. “We all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past. The question is: Who are you?”

Season 5 of You officially began filming in March and is expected to be released on Netflix at the end of 2024.