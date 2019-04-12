Peta Murgatroyd: What’s in My Bag?

When Peta Murgatroyd was crowned the season champion of Dancing With the Stars with partner Nyle DiMarco in 2016, she bought herself a Chanel purse. “I love [their] bags,” says the star, 32, of Faith, Hope & Love.

The mom of Shai, 2, with hubby Maksim Chmerkovskiy, tells Us what else she loves.

In Her Blood

“My LivOn vitamins are the best on the market right now. They’re Lypo-Spheric, which means that they go into your bloodstream super quickly.”

Sticky Situation

“I have Purell wet wipes because I have a child. We’re cleaning constantly and making sure everything is sanitized.”

Smooth Operator

“I have very dry skin, so hand cream is a must for me. I really like Palmer’s cocoa butter. It [also] fits into the handbag well.”

Card-Carrying Member

“I’ve had this [wallet] for over two years from FabFitFun, and I love it. My favorite card would have to be my Erewhon membership card. It’s a health food store in LA, and I’m obsessed with it.”

Plugged In

“An extra charger is my best friend. I hate when my phone dies.”

The Write Way

“I carry a notepad and pen just to jot stuff down during the day because of mommy brain.”

What else is inside Murgatroyd’s Chanel bag? An iPhone 7 in a black Apple case; a good-luck necklace; an Hourglass makeup brush, foundation and powder; Aquaphor; lozenges; a bag of collagen powder; AirPods; mints; Peeled dried mangoes; a water bottle and hair ties.

