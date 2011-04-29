PIC: See Kate Middleton’s Gorgeous Second Dress!

Absolutely yes to this dress!

Newlywed Kate Middleton changed into a stunning evening gown as she headed to her royal reception at Buckingham Palace.

As she did earlier in the day, Middleton wore a dress custom designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.

Burton called designing Middleton's dress "the experience of a lifetime" and explained that "Alexander McQueen's designs are all about bringing contrasts together to create startling and beautiful clothes."

The clothier added: "The last few months have been very exciting and an incredible experience for my team and I as we have worked closely with Catherine to create this dress under conditions of the strictest secrecy."

