Honesty is the best policy! Porsha Williams may always look camera ready and love a full face beat, but she’s not afraid to get real about her unfiltered appearance either.

The 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 25, to show her 6.5 million followers what he stomach looks like — sans plastic surgery.

“PSA: If you have ass and have not had lip or tummy tuck dis what yo stomach and body gone look like! Get whatever surgery you want but at least remember if you have a fupa or gut it’s OKKKKK💕 I was just trying on my @amazon dress and figured I would share that😂,” she captioned her post adding hashtags #Willdelete, #PositiveMessage and #InReal Life.

Famous friends — include some fellow Housewives franchise members — were quick to jump into the comments section and applaud Williams for her honestly.

“U was just flat yesterday … you are just bloated. Be kind to yourself pumpkin,” Tamar Braxton wrote. Lesliee Redmond said, “Love this sis and this reminder is needed,” while Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs dropped a series of fire emojis.

Fans took a similar tune, appreciating the reality star’s transparency. “Lol facts all us moms from the side look the same with no lipo,” a user wrote. “Thank you for keeping it real. Teens should know this,” someone else said.

While Williams, who welcomed daughter Pilar in March 2019, insists she hasn’t had liposuction or a tummy tuck, some fans challenged her claims, questioning if she had a Brazilian Butt Lift.

One fan quipped: “Be honest. Have you had a BBL before?” Williams responded: “Now why the hell would I be saying this if I had a BBL.”

Another fan said, “Girl BYE!!! You know damn well you had an ass done and tummy tuck and breast, what kills me is when you women try to lie.”

To that, Williams clapped back: “You follow me so you already know I would be just as proud to show my fake ass like I did in naming my fake breasts Coco & Chanel! Why be negative why don’t you want this message to land for girls or women who feel the need to be perfect because of the gram!”

She went onto explain that she was trying to help with debunking the “so-called celeb body image” and wants people to feel good with their “regular ol’ self.”

“It’s good to be reminded sometimes between my edited photo shoots and glam posts,” the Bravo star concluded.