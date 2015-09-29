Baby's almost here?! Kristin Cavallari, who's pregnant with her third child (a daughter!), took to Instagram to share a photo of her latest hair touch-up—and her very blossomed bump!

Captioning the sunny photo of herself and her colorist, Justin Anderson, Cavallari, 28, wrote, "I love you @anderssonjj for coming all the way to Chicago to touch up my hair color."

The Balancing in Heels author, who kept the blonde shade, then added three hashtags: the cheeky #hedidntreallycomejustforme, #wethair, and, most importantly, #ilooklikeimabouttopopbutimnot.

Nevertheless, Cavallari, who's been married to Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler since 2013, did model quite the bump while wearing a sleeveless sweaterdress—a body-conscious piece that aligns perfectly with her personal maternity style mantra. Click here to see gorgeous photos from their wedding.

"I'm really petite, and I find that embracing the bump and showing it off is the most flattering on me,"Cavallari told Us Weekly during fashion week earlier this month. "So, I've just been really gravitating toward a lot of form-fitting dresses, and then, throwing on a blazer and a great pair of shoes."

