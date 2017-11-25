Pregnant Kylie Jenner revealed a new shorter hairstyle on Snapchat on Saturday, November 25.

“Cut off all my hair again,” the reality TV star captioned the video that showed her with a shoulder-length bob.

Kylie cut her hair again today 11/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:41am PST

The 20-year-old, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, teased her hair makeover a few days earlier, posting a Snapchat video that showed her friend Jordyn Woods chopping off her long, dark locks.

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

“Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” the Lip Kit maven said before Woods joked that Jenner’s hairstylist should “watch out” because he was coming for him.

The hair chameleon, who showed off her honey-blonde locks in September, is a fan of dramatic hair changes, and if she’s not cutting or dyeing her lustrous mane, she’s covering it with a wig.

“Constantly changing up my style makes me feel creative and it helps me with my confidence,” she previously explained in a post on her website. “If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair — it’s so much fun and you’ll feel totally liberated. It just makes me feel so good about myself.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has had a busy week — she also hosted a lavish Thanksgiving bash for her family on Thursday, November 23.

Guests including Kendall and Kris Jenner and Rob and Kourtney Kardashian and her two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign, feasted on a wide variety of dishes, including turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese and candied yams, and a massive selection of desserts like gingerbread, cake pops and pumpkin pie.

While the family enjoyed playing a spirited game of Taboo, Kylie’s baby daddy wasn’t around to celebrate the holiday with them. Instead, Scott was in his hometown of Houston, Texas. The rapper hosted a Hurricane Harvey relief turkey drive, where he was seen distributing clothes to those affected by the storm that devastated the area earlier this year.

