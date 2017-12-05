Miranda Kerr has that pregnancy glow, but not the stretch marks that sometimes come along with being pregnant! The Kora Organics founder and model revealed her secret to avoiding stretch marks is using her Noni Glow Body Oil religiously on her growing baby bump.

“I’m consistently using the body oil morning and night to prevent stretch marks and you know, the great thing is is that the basis of the Noni Glow Body Oil is rosehip oil and rosehip oil is so rich in vitamin C that it really has been incredible for preventing stretch marks, so that’s why I’ve been very diligent with that, even when I’m super tired. I’m like, ‘I’m gonna do it.’ she told Stylish exclusively. “My belly is growing rapidly at the moment, so that’s super important.”

And the oil isn’t just good for the belly and the body! She also applies Noni Oil on her face as part of her skincare routine. “I will have the Hydrating Day and Night Cream mixed in with a couple of drops of the Noni Glow Face Oil, which I’m obsessed with,” she told Us. “At night I use it as a treatment, but in the morning I use it mixed with my moisturizer and it’s great to use it as a base underneath makeup because your skin is literally glowing after you use it.”

Noni seed oil, which has more than 100 vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants according to Kerr, is a key ingredient in all of her Kora Organics products, available at Sephora. “It’s exciting to be able to provide something that is kind of hard to get, which is certified organic skincare, which for me is super important because…what you put on your skin goes into your bloodstream and it’s not only important to me when I’m pregnant, like right now, but it’s important for everyone,” she explained. “Everyone deserves to have healthy skin and I really feel like healthy skin is beautiful skin.”

We’ll have what she’s having!

