Through the years, the royal family has used fashion to communicate messages to the public. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, it appears Queen Camilla is spreading love via a tiny accessory.

For her first day as queen consort on Friday, September 9, the 75-year-old stepped out in all-black as she and King Charles III greeted well-wishers outside of Buckingham Palace. The London native opted for a timeless black dress, which she paired with pearls and a diamond-encrusted brooch. The jewel came in the shape of a knot, which is believed to represent an unbreakable bond, love and commitment. Charles, 73, also opted for dark attire.

It was both a sad day and a monumental one for the couple, who wed in 2005, as they assumed their new titles. Prior to Her Majesty’s passing, Camilla served as the Duchess of Cornwall — a working member of the royal family. Charles was formally known as the Prince of Wales. (Queen Elizabeth announced that Camilla would earn the title of queen consort seven months before her death.)

Also on Friday, Charles, the late queen’s eldest child, made his inaugural speech as the new monarch of the U.K. In his remarks, the British royal officially announced his and Camilla’s titles and declared Prince William and Duchess Kate as the as Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, respectively. The King also expressed “love” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they “continue to build their lives overseas.” (The couple famously decided to step back as members of the royal family in 2020.)

“I … solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation. And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom or in the realms and territories across the world and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love as I have throughout my life,” His Majesty said.

In addition to acknowledging changes in the palace, Charles praised his late mother in a statement and commenced the period of mourning.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the sovereign said in a statement. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He continued: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96. Her death came after her husband Prince Philip‘s passing in April 2021.