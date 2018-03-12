All hail Her Royal Highness! Long before Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle captured our hearts with their fabulous royal style, Queen Elizabeth II has been nailing it with her sensible skirt suits and elegant handbags. But even the Queen can mix things up every once and while, and she appeared to be having a grand old time in a fuchsia ball gown at a dinner at Windsor Castle on Thursday, March 8, in honor of the Aga Khan’s diamond jubilee as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim Community.

Ditching her preferred pastels, HRH looked radiant in a long-sleeved hot pink ball gown that subtlety nipped at the waist. The floor-length design included shimmering gold detailing, which the Queen further accented with her metallic accessories.

While we are used to seeing her majesty with her favorite structured black leather Launer handbag and matching pumps, she chose a shiny gold version of the traditional style for the evening’s festivities —which included a reception and private dinner — and coordinating pointy-toe heels.

Her bling was equally blinding, rocking a diamond necklace, earrings, bracelet and rings that we can only assume Kate and Meg will be clamoring to borrow. She finished off the look with her classic curled coif and a pretty pink lip.

Despite some six decades on the throne, the 91-year-old is still showing no sign of slowing down. She made history last month when she attended London Fashion Week for the first time of her reign wearing a beautiful blue, crystal-embellished Angela Kelly skirt and jacket to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Richard Quinn. And with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge expecting their third child in April and Prince Harry set to marry Markle in May, we will likely be treated to many more fashionable appearances by the monarch!

