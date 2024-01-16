Quinta Brunson turned heads at the Monday, January 15, Emmys in a custom pink Dior haute couture dress — but not everyone was a fan of the look.
After the popular fashion credits Instagram account @checkthetag posted the 34-year-old actress’ outfit details that same night, critics took to the comments to voice their opinions.
“I just can’t get behind the intentional wrinkle trend. Beautiful colour, terrible wrinkles,” wrote one commenter as a second shared, “I’m sorry but this is a huge miss. Love her and her stylist but rumpled fabric on the red carpet will never read anything other than a mess.”
Brunson’s stylist, Jessica Paster, swiftly replied to the comments in defense of the red carpet look.
“Guys guys guys… it’s crushed satin… I knew you were gonna say something!! It’s beautiful silhouette on her and fabric… and the color is gorgeous on her 💐💐💐,” she wrote.
Many agreed with Paster. One user commented, “It’s gorgeous! I love the crushed look. And the colour is perfect! 🙌”
“I think we also lose sooo much in translation through photos,” another fan wrote. “I bet it was brilliant in person.”
Brunson wore the heavily debated gown as she accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary.
“Thank you so much!,” Brunson said onstage after accepting her award. “I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy, and I say it every time and I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.”
She added: “I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn’t think… I love my mom, my dad. My sisters, my brothers. My entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much.”