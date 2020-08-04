Say What? Here's Why Raven Gates Doesn't Use Deodorant

Raven Gates, 29, is going to be the best-smelling bride around, that is, when she finally gets to say “yes” to forever with fiancé Adam Gottschalk.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum had to postpone her May ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’s using this extra time to her benefit. The Grey Suede boutique owner recently tried miraDry, an FDA-cleared treatment that ultimately banishes underarm sweat.

“I was worried about my nerves causing me to sweat on my wedding day and no bride wants to stress about having underarm sweat marks on her dress,” said the Grey Suede boutique owner. “I was so excited to learn about the miraDry treatment and how it permanently reduces underarm sweat.”

The reality star claims that she noticed results right away. “I noticed immediate results after just one treatment and I haven’t had to use deodorant since, which is a big deal since I used to have to wear clinical deodorant every day,” she continued.

Gates also tells Us Weekly that “the process was super easy.” The non-surgical treatment involves eliminating the sweat and odor glands in one’s armpits. It costs a pretty penny (approximately $2,000), but many people find the results worth it.

“I haven’t had to use deodorant since and now have one less thing to stress about,” said the Bachelor Nation star in reference to her wedding.

It’s not uncommon for stars to commit to extra fancy beauty treatments before dying the knot. Hailey Baldwin paid regular visits to Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills ahead of her wedding and Katherine McPhee got a special facial at Neville Hair & Beauty salon in London, which made her a “calm and collected bride.”

With this in mind, it’s likely that Gates has even more exciting beauty treatments on her agenda ahead of her wedding. The business owner hasn’t shared the couple’s new date as of yet, but the star says they’re “staying positive” during this turbulent time.

The happy couple met on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in Dallas on May 31, 2019. The couple closed on their first home together in December 2019.

“I’m keeping you forever and for always,” the Arkansas native captioned one of the couple’s stunning engagement photos. “We will be together all of our days. Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face…💞Always 💞.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)