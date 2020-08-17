Ashley Madekwe is constantly serving up enviable looks and trying out new trends whether she’s on the red carpet, posing for a selfie on Instagram, enjoying a girls’ night out, or having a date night with her husband.

Regardless if the Revenge star, 36, is rocking a fancy gown or laidback workout attire, Madekwe feels her best when she’s doing something she’s proud of.

“I feel my most confident and powerful when I’m doing what I love, which is using my talent to tell meaningful stories,” she tells Stylish while celebrating her partnership with JustFab, which includes a feature on the brand’s new Leading With Style series and a online t-shirt and shoe collaboration, ‘Walk With Purpose.’

“Leading With Style is all about amplifying women’s voices and equality for women, both of which are really important to me,” The Umbrella Academy actress adds.

But a cute pair of shoes can’t hurt for some extra reassurance. “Shoes are the foundation of any outfit,” she notes. Good shoes help you to stand tall and make you feel ready to take on anything.”

When picking out the perfect ensemble and footwear to match, Madekwe is drawn to high quality, timeless staples that have a bit of an edge.

“I look for pieces that will have longevity and work well with things I already own,” she says. “I was born in the ‘80s, but most of my style is informed by the ’90s and early 2000s. … I really enjoy looking on Etsy or eBay for vintage pieces from that era.”



She also routinely combines designer items with more affordable options: “I look for trend-driven fashion at an accessible price, like JustFab. The quality is great, the styles are elevated and they can easily be paired with high-end pieces.”

While Madekwe admits she doesn’t take her style too seriously and tries to experiment as often as she can, she insists every woman should own ankle boots, loafers, a chic blazer or a suit jacket.



“I have a double breasted jacket in olive green that I got slightly oversized. I wear it over most outfits and it looks great draped over the shoulders for a casual cover up when you don’t want a coat,” the Four Weddings star shares.



Leading With Style is an ongoing series that spotlights women JustFab admires. JustFab made a donation to female-led Beauty 2 the Streetz in honor of their partnership with Madekwe.