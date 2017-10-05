When it comes to cool new beauty trends, I’m up for trying it all. I’ve gotten a facial involving lasers, lights and radiofrequency devices for the greater good and I’ve put my virgin hair in the hands of France’s hottest haircolorist… but nothing gets me as excited as a DIY quick fix, especially in the form of a mask — in this case, the MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask.

It’s a masking world, people, and one in which stars are just like Us: Emma Stone used a lip mask before the Golden Globes, Shanina Shaik showed off a 24K gold face mask and January Jones has posted a selfie wearing an LED light mask.

I, too, mask almost every single day. Usually I roll out of bed and throw on eye patches before I even brush my teeth. And often, I’ll apply a sheet mask before a big event. Sometimes I even “binge mask” and combine a few different masks at once to target different skin concerns. Imagine how psyched I was to hear that MegRhythm, a brand previously only available in Asia, just launched a line of totally innovative masks that are now available on Amazon. And these babies work in a totally different way than anything that’s out there!

The MegRhythm single-use mask comes folded in a little pouch. It’s completely dry and can be worn at any time during the day to “moisten and relax hard working eyes while hydrating surrounding skin.” The coolest part? The mask, which comes in lavender, citrus and unscented, heats up as soon as you apply it, activating ingredients. I chose the lavender to test.

One afternoon, after I’d logged many hours on the computer, I grabbed the mask and ripped open the packet…dare I say, the packaging and feel of the product reminded me of a pantyliner – that’s how slim and tiny they are (read: convenient and great for on-the-go.) Next, I unfolded it and hooked the cutout pieces over my ears. Then I just sat back and tried to relax. I immediately felt the mask warming up –it gets pretty hot! That heat helped diffuse a lovely lavender aroma (a known calming scent) that wafted all around me. After about 10 minutes I removed the mask and amazingly, my eyes felt rested and they even looked a bit whiter in the mirror. But the calm I experienced was short-lived, as I hopped right back in to work.

The next night, I took a mask home (it slipped into the pocket of my denim jacket, no lie!) and wore it to chill out before bed. The warming sensation was seriously soothing and the lavender scent was perfect to put to use prior to hitting the sheets. I slept super soundly – almost a full eight hours before my alarm went off and I woke up bright-eyed, puffs be-gone!

MegRhythm masks come in a box of seven for $10.99 on amazon.com (but if you ask me, sound sleep and waking up to pretty eyes are priceless!)

