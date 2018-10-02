She said yes! Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, September 30, that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis McKinley, just a month after the couple announced they are expecting their first child together. And now Williams is showing off her baby bump *and* massive diamond engagement ring — and we’ve got exclusive details on the sparkler.

NYC-based jeweler Richie Rich of Leon Diamond is behind the blinding 17-carat design. Set in 18-karat white gold, Us can confirm that the massive center stone is a 13-carat colorless diamond, and there are more than four carats of additional sparklers in the halo and encrusted on the band.

On Instagram, he shared a video of the stunning bling, which appears to have a sweet inscription inside. The ring (estimated to be worth in the upper six-figure range) took 14 days to make, and McKinley had a hand in planning the design for his fiancée. He decided on the setting after seeing a few different styles, and flew up to NYC to pick it up.

Judging by all the pics Williams has posted showing off her new accessory, McKinley and Richie appeared to have nailed it. After teasing the engagement on Sunday, September 30, with photos of herself in a red dress in which the ring is visible, Williams made the news official on Monday, October 1.

“I said YES…. 💍🌹🙏🏾,” she captioned the series of sweet engagement snaps. In the pics, the reality star shows off her maternity style in a bright pink dress, while her enormous bling is perched on her finger (along with a super fierce manicure!). This will be the second marriage for Williams, who previously wed former football player Kordell Stewart.

