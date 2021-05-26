How Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s New Jewelry Line Supports LGBTQ+ Youth

Braunwyn Widham-Burke just dropped a line of jewelry — but her foray into fashion isn’t all about glitz and glam. It’s for a good cause.

The 43-year-old reality star, who came out as lesbian in December 2020, teamed up with Blue Blood Metal to create necklaces and bracelets that are not only trés chic, but that also benefit the LGBTQ+ youth.

“Showing your support as an ally matters. And things like wearing a t-shirt or wearing a piece of jewelry do make a difference,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “It lets someone know that you are safe, that you’re a safe person … I think something like a necklace or bracelet kind of shows that I see you and I support you.”

In fact, the collection is kind of a full circle moment for the reality star. Blue Blood Metal’s founder, Stephanie Schultz, sent Windham-Burke a vintage rainbow necklace in 2020, just after the reality star came out, “in hopes it would mean something to someone.”

Fast forward a year, and the two have teamed up to create a 13-piece collection that directly benefits the PFLAG Newport Beach Scholarship fund for LGBTQ+ students.

And truth be told, showing support has never been more stylish! The Amplified Voices collection, which ranges in price from $85 to $265, features a handful of chic Chanel button necklaces — with the classic CC logo — in a variety of rainbow patterns. The line also includes two bracelets.

While anyone can press the add to cart button on bluebloodmetal.com, Windham-Burke is sending a few special pieces to Real Housewives of New York’s Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay.

“I would say they’re the three housewives that have really supported me the most when I came out,” the Bravo star told Us. “This is my way of thanking them.”

And their friendship goes a whole lot deeper than surface level. “Leah, Heather, Margaret and I are friends in real life, not just Instagram friends — like actual I-see-you-in-person friends. Like, I call you and say, ‘What the heck?’ friends,” she shared. “They were just so supportive at a time when I needed it.”

In the same vein, Windham-Burke wants to be a support system for others in the queer community. “The most important part of all of this is that representation matters. When people come up to us and just say, ‘Thank you for sharing your story,’ — that’s what matters,” she told Stylish.

The Bravo star continued: “As Housewives, we are gifted this amazing platform. For most of us, it happens overnight. And to be able to do something that I’m so passionate about, that means so much to me and my family, it’s just such an honor.”