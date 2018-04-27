When it comes to beauty secrets, the ladies of Real Housewives know what’s up and that includes Monique Samuels of Real Housewives of Potomac. The personality (who has two children with former-NFL-player husband Chris Samuels) stopped by our offices to chat all things beauty (and her glowing skin, nbd) and even shared a couple of her fashion secrets as a bonus,too. Read on for a few of the highlights!

First thing is first: you will never catch Samuels out of the house without lipgloss in her possession. “It can be Tom Ford or it can be MAC — it doesn’t matter to me. I just have to have it with me. I will literally go back home and get it because if I forget, I feel naked,” she tells us. Now that’s an obsession.

What else does Samuels swear by? Coconut oil as a makeup remover. She explains that it doesn’t irritate her eyes or her skin, even while she’s rubbing it on her face — and it removes all of her makeup effectively.

More words to live by: always wash your face before you go to bed, she advises. It seems simple and obvious, but, according to the reality T.V. star “you don’t realize the toll it takes on your face to go to sleep with the environment still on it.” Truth.

Beyond that, not only does she fancy herself a pro when it comes to knowing her way around a flatiron, but Samuels also dished some seriously useful haircare tidbits. For example, if you sleep on a cotton pillowcase, be sure to wear a satin nightcap to protect your hair from breakage.

For more of Monique’s beauty tips including her celebrity beauty inspo, as well as some fashion advice, watch the full vid here!

