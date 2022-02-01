Always prepared! Meredith Marks invited Us into her Los Angeles hotel room to show Us how she gets her Beauty Sleep. Even though the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was traveling, her beauty routine spared no detail and even included a portable mini fridge where she stores some of her must-have products. Watch the exclusive video above to see the Bravo personality’s nighttime skincare and wellness routine.

Keeping Her Cool

“This is my little SoMe refrigerator where I have my roller from the Skinny Confidential. It’s cold and it feels good and it kind of gets rid of swelling,” she explained. “What also needs to be refrigerated is this SoMe Serum and it’s really cool because they actually drew my blood, they spun it. They take out the P R P and mix it into this serum. It’s really very customized. It has to be cold because when the product hits the air, that’s what actually stimulates all of the effects.”

Think Inside the Box

“I’m a bit product whore. I love skincare products. I am always trying new things and I got a lot of these products in the box by Dr. Ava,” she showed Us. “She does a quarterly subscription which allows me to try a lot of new products. She’s just such a talented doctor, always on the forefront of new cutting-edge skincare. ”

Wine Down

“It’s hard for me to like settle down and it’s also hard for me to stay asleep during the night. So, I like to sleep with an eye mask because it forces me to keep my eyes closed. If I could open them, I’m going to open them and like start working on my phone or doing something,” she shared. “I’m a restless person. I’m wired. I usually have like a glass of wine too. That usually helps a little.”

For more with Marks, watch her full Beauty Sleep routine in the video above.